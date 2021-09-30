VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Berkmar rallies for five-set win over Meadowcreek

LILBURN — Berkmar’s volleyball team dropped the first two sets before ralling for a thrilling win over Meadowcreek on Thursday.
Meadowcreek won the first two sets 26-24, 25-19 before Berkmar stormed back to win the final three by scores of 26-24, 26-24, 15-10.
The Patriots’ top performers were Victoria Lawyer (12 kills, six aces), Jazlyn Reyes (one ace), Karyme Fernandez (two aces, one kill), Vanessa Ibarra (one ace), Azyana Johnson (one ace, three blocks, five kills) and Nayana Pringle (six aces, three blocks).
VOLLEYBALL
Parkview defeats Grayson
LILBURN — Parkview picked up a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA play on Thursday.
The Panthers (15-22, 3-1) had 12 team blocks and nine service aces. Abby Schirm (seven kills, two blocks), Mia Mattson (five kills, two digs) and Peyton Refling (eight digs) were among the Parkview standouts.
Brookwood blanks South
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood coasted to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-13 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Abby DeLoach had four aces, eight kills and two blocks for the Broncos, while Kenna Fortingo (seven kills), Natasha Kravis (seven assists), Rebecca Miranda (seven assists) and Keira Robinson (six assists) contributed to the win.
Discovery wins twice
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery celebrated Senior Night with a 25-20, 25-17 win over Northview, and a 25-20, 12-25, 15-10 victory over Central Gwinnett.
North downs Mill Creek
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett clinched the No. 1 seed for the 8-AAAAAAA Tournament with a straight sets win over Mill Creek on Thursday.
Dacula sweeps
SUWANEE — Dacula finished the regular season with a 41-7 record after a two-set win over Peachtree Ridge and a three-set win over Duluth on Thursday.
Abby Askue had five aces, breaking the Falcons’ record for aces in a season. Her new record is 98 aces.
Anna Beth Stokes had two aces, 13 kills, 23 assists and a block, Arissa Shepherd had 18 kills and 12 digs and Anna Haselden had three aces and 24 digs.
GAC splits
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Cherokee Bluff 25-20, 25-20 on Thursday, and lost to George Walton 25-23, 22-25, 15-13.
Gracie Rose (six kills, five aces), Autumn Clark (11 digs) and Kennedy Seymour (five kills) stood out in the Cherokee Bluff match.
Rose (10 kills, 15 digs), Naya Ohuabunwa (six kills), Lily Owenby (10 digs), Maddie Burrough (18 assists) and Janie Stinchcomb (three blocks) led the way against George Walton.
Hebron goes 2-0
DACULA — Hebron Christian won a pair of two-set matches with Mount Bethel and West Hall on Thursday.
The Lions (22-12) were led by Hoake Mazzawi (17 kills), Ramsey Chambers (15 kills, five aces), Kayla Lane (eight kills), Kristian Brown (seven kills, four blocks), Brooke Thao (28 assists), Morgan Smith (15 aces) and Cherokee Terry (20 digs).
