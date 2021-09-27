WINDER — Abby Askue broke the school record for career aces Monday night in the Dacula volleyball team’s two-set victories over Winder-Barrow and Shiloh.
The Falcons (39-7) concluded their Region 8-AAAAAA schedule with a 5-1 record, guaranteeing at least the No. 2 seed from the region behind Buford (4-0 in the region).
Askue entered the match against Shiloh with 240 career aces and her eight-ace effort pushed her past the 17-year-old school record, held previously by Ashley Weider. Askue has a shot at the single-season aces record Thursday when Dacula faces Duluth and Peachtree Ridge. The senior is one ace away from the season mark.
Arissa Shepherd had three aces, 13 kills and seven digs in the wins over Winder-Barrow and Shiloh, while Abby White delivered nine kills. Anna Askue had three aces, 33 assists and eight digs on the night.
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood drops two
DACULA — Brookwood lost Monday night matches with Jefferson (25-15, 25-21) and Hebron Christian (25-21, 29-27).
The Broncos’ top performers were Abby DeLoach (eight kills, 15 digs), Arianna Crayton (eight kills), Kenna Fortingo (seven kills), Kate Phelan (six kills, 18 digs), Rebecca Miranda (20 assists) and Katherine Nguyen (three blocks, four kills).
Hebron goes 2-0
DACULA — Hebron Christian posted wins over Brookwood and Jefferson on Monday.
The Lions (18-12) topped Brookwood 25-21, 29-27, and defeated Jefferson 25-19, 25-22.
Hoake Mazzawi (20 kills), Morgan Smith (44 assists), Kayla Rowland (three aces) and Cherokee Terry (22 digs) led the victors.
