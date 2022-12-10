It’s not surprising that volleyball standouts Ashley Sturzoiu of Buford and Joya Screen of North Gwinnett have a lot in common.
Both Sturzoiu and Screen led their teams to outstanding seasons: Buford won its third consecutive state championship, while North Gwinnett went 42-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament before falling to the Wolves.
Both Sturzoiu and Screen put up impressive numbers and displayed solid leadership during the long volleyball season, and both will enroll in college — Sturzoiu at Mississippi State and Screen at Baylor — in January to prepare for their upcoming freshmen campaigns next fall.
And both Sturzoiu and Screen were named the Gwinnett Daily Post’s Volleyball Co-Players of the Year. They also shared Gwinnett Player of the Year honors earlier as voted by the county's coaches.
“There definitely was a lot of pressure this year because we’d moved up in classification, we were two-time champions and we seniors wanted to go out with a bang,” said Sturzoiu, a 6-foot outside hitter. “We wanted to do it for the team. We had that goal in mind — it wasn’t just we were going out to do our best; we wanted to win a third state championship.”
“This was one of the best years we’ve had since I’ve been there,” said Screen, a 6-4 outside hitter. “We went 42-2, with our two losses coming to Buford. We had a really dynamic season and I saw everything really come together, especially towards the end. We really played like a team and really communicated with each other. And off the court we’re all best friends and that contributed a lot to our overall success.”
There can be little argument that both players have left indelible marks on Gwinnett County volleyball. Screen, who was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year in 2021, had 500 kills, 268 digs and 44 aces this fall and posted more than 1,000 kills in her career. Sturzoiu recorded 487 kills, 302 digs and 71 aces during her senior season and leaves the high school ranks as a three-time state champion, as well as a four-time all-state, all-region and all-county selection.
“Just the numbers themselves are impressive, but when you see her in action, it’s unbelievable,” Buford coach Christina Lecoeuvre said of Sturzoiu. “She’s definitely a force to be reckoned with. We’re going to miss her.”
“Joya played varsity all four years, which was a blessing, for sure,” said North Gwinnett coach Kristina Stinson. “She started as a middle and worked her way up to outside her sophomore year and flourished in that position and worked really hard at it. And she has really grown into her leadership role.”
In terms of leadership, Sturzoiu and Screen checked all the boxes for their coaches and teammates.
“As far as her leadership skills go, she did a great job this year rallying the troops and being positive when we were down,” Lecoeuvre said of Sturzoiu, who she called “a coach on the floor.” “She also does a good job of giving constructive criticism on the court. She sees what’s happening out there in real time and can get us adjusted. She’s able to tweak things in real game-time situations.”
“She realizes the expectations that she’s set for the whole program and all the people who look up to her,” Stinson said of Screen. “In the past two years, she’s taken our younger girls under her wing and has become like a mentor to them. She’s done a really good job of directing our younger players toward success. She realized her leadership and her voice and her presence really make a huge difference in our gym because the girls adore her and look up to her so much.”
Both players and their coaches agree that they’re ready to take the next step. Screen will join a Baylor team that reached the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament (after being selected as one of 16 early-round hosts) and Sturzoiu will join a Mississippi State team that went 15-13 but did not qualify for the NCAAs.
“For the past couple of years, in club, I’ve been playing at the highest level,” said Sturzoiu, who plays club volleyball with Alpharetta-based A5. “That gets you prepared, in my opinion. It gets you ready for the next step. I get a semester to get acclimated to college life and college volleyball and I’ll have that zone where I can work on myself and get better and be ready when the season starts.”
“Ashley has a bigger picture in mind,” said Lecoeuvre. “She wants to play internationally. (College) is a stepping stone for her, and I love her and admire her for her passion for the game. She’s still got a lot more game left in her and I’m excited to see where she takes off and where she goes.”
“It’s humbling,” said Screen. “Being at the top, for the lack of a better word, for so long, it’s humbling to start over and work my way back up to the top. It’s going to be good for me to push myself to earn a spot on the court and I definitely think I can and I definitely think I will.”
“Her plan to go early and get a semester under her belt before going through the summer is going to be a huge thing for Joya,” said Stinson. “She realizes the work it’s going to take to play on such a high-level team, but she’s a high-level player, so I know she’ll rise to the occasion.”
Sturzoiu and Screen have played with and against each other and both expressed appreciation for the other’s game.
“She’s a great player, obviously,” Sturzoiu said of Screen. “I’ve played with her and against her and I know she works hard, she pushes herself and she pushes her teammates. She’s pushed others to get better.”
“We played two years in club together at A5,” Screen said of Sturzoiu. “She’s a fantastic player. Playing across the net from her can be intimidating sometimes.”
