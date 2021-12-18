SUWANEE — In a lot of ways, Joya Screen was like most freshmen when she entered North Gwinnett’s volleyball program in the fall of 2019.
At least, she felt like the average freshman playing on a varsity squad.
“I feel like, honestly, as a freshman on varsity, you can only do so much to contribute to the program,” Screen remembered.
She did do quite a bit to contribute to the Bulldogs’ run to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs that season with solid numbers like 145 kills and 51 blocks in a support role.
Fast forward two years and the now-junior outside hitter and 2021 Daily Post Player of the Year is no longer a freshman and is clearly far from average.
Screen’s numbers this fall — 544 kills, 61 service aces with a .937 serve percentage, 55 total blocks and 268 digs in helping the Bulldogs (26-14) to the Region 8-AAAAAAA title and the state quarterfinals — were dominant.
However, they also go beyond merely documenting how far she’s come from her freshman year to serving as a roadmap for exactly how she got from there to here.
And the way North coach Kristina Stinson sees it, that road began shortly after a very productive, and improved, sophomore season from a mutual goal she and Screen set for her this season to become a more complete player.
“We had goals (set) last year,” Stinson recalled. “We usually have postseason meetings … and that was one goal that she wanted (was) to become a six-rotation player. Last year, she definitely dominated in the front row, but she was still learning backcourt. Growing her game in that area, she definitely has done so with hard work and her effort to get better.
“She’s put a lot of work into it. She wanted to learn. She wanted to come into practice each day and learn more about passing and defense just to be better and give to her team even more in that way. She’s definitely good in the front row, but she wanted to give even more in the backcourt, and she definitely worked towards that this year.”
True, Screen added a huge dimension to her game this fall by developing her game further to contribute much more in the back row.
That said, one could argue that her path from a young and maybe a little timid freshman into a more confident, dominant force as a junior goes back even further.
She grew up in a strong volleyball atmosphere not only through her club program, but also having grown up in the feeder program at Hebron Christian Academy, which has had quite a bit of its own success over the years.
But perhaps the biggest influence for Screen has been her older sister Jada, a former All-County and All-State player at Hebron and also at North after she and Joya came over before the 2019 season.
“I’d definitely say last year, 10th grade, was definitely when I started to see a lot more leadership for myself,” Joya Screen said. “I’d say, really, when my sister graduated. She is one of the best role models in my life, by far. So seeing her as a positive role model on and off the court kind of gave me that push to really lead.
“This year, I’m just really finding my groove, and I’m really trying to find myself, again, on and off the court. I’m really also taking time to focus on my physicality and my mental health. I also think that really helped this year. Honestly, I just needed to push myself and the team harder.”
That drive also required making a few adjustments, including getting used to a new setter in sophomore Daniela Domkam.
But as with the challenge from Stinson, Screen, and Domkam, were up to the task and proved to be quite the offensive team.
“We did lose our setter (from last year, Abby Taylor),” Screen said. “She moved to Savannah this past summer. So really, having to adjust to a new setter would be the one thing that really kind of set things apart this year because I really did have to adjust and I had to do what I could do to help the team. Daniela, she worked with me, as well. So I appreciate her.”
There will be more challenges ahead for Screen and the Bulldogs.
The most immediate will be next year as she hopes to help lead her team to the next step and challenge for a state championship during her senior season.
Beyond that, Screen is looking forward to a chance to play college volleyball, and major programs like Georgia Tech, TCU and Rutgers have already been showing interest.
While she admits to having a few jitters about the recruitment process and the fact that the time to move on is approaching more rapidly now, she also is comforted by the presence of Stinson — herself a former North player who went on to play college volleyball at Georgia State — to help guide her through the process.
“College, honestly, is a scary thing, but I am really excited for it personally,” Screen said. “I feel like it’ll be a new chapter into adulthood, and everybody goes through that.
“It really does (help) because when you’re familiar with a person (who has been through the process), you feel more comfortable. That’s how I feel about Coach Stinson.”
