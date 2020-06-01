Though NASCAR racing is fan-free for the moment because of the coronavirus, Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will feature a little extra for the fans.
QT will host a Virtual Tailgate to engage NASCAR fans and those who are unable to attend the annual event in person this year. The event, featuring family-friendly entertainment, giveaways and more, begins Sunday at 1:45 p.m. as the lead-in to the 3 p.m. Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race. Fans can join the Tailgate online, following a link that QT will share on its social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).
Traditionally known as one of the most patriotic events of the entire NASCAR season, the race pays tribute to United States military service-members and their families. QT and its charity partner Folds of Honor will continue the tradition by featuring several patriotic elements during the Virtual Tailgate and race.
“We know the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will look and feel different this year, but it is important to QT, Folds of Honor and AMS that we continue to engage with the fans and give them an experience in lieu of the traditional race activities this year,” QuikTrip marketing and communications manager Mendi Parker said. “We encourage NASCAR fans to watch our Virtual Tailgate where they can enjoy some great music, exclusive interviews with drivers and learn about unique behind-the-scenes elements of the race.”
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Virtual Tailgate is co-hosted by Folds of Honor founder, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney and emcee Gordo Grant. The event will offer several exclusive activities, including:
• QT and Folds of Honor swag/giveaways
• Interview with NASCAR driver Austin Dillon
• Interview with NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez
• Exclusive video from NASCAR driver Kurt Busch
• Musical performance by John Rich, country music singer-songwriter and producer
• Musical performance by Lindsay Ell, country music singer-songwriter
• Folds of Honor online auction
• Insider interview with Doug Rice, President and Manager of PRN
• Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 aerial flyover and trophy insider video
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.