Sports Turf Company, based in Whitesburg, is busy in Gwinnett County this summer.
The company's crews are currently working at three Gwinnett high schools — Archer, Mountain View and North Gwinnett — to place synthetic turf playing surfaces in their stadiums. The projects, which will replace natural grass fields, are expected to be finished by the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
