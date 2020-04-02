Longtime Gwinnett resident and sports broadcaster Brad Nessler sent a message to the City of Duluth this week, urging citizens to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Nessler, 63, has lived in the area since he got his start in broadcasting on Georgia Tech basketball radio coverage. He also was the Atlanta Falcons’ play-by-play broadcaster from 1982-88 on WGST and WSB.
Nessler is best known for his work nationally with CBS, ESPN and ABC television broadcasts from NFL to college football to college basketball. He has been CBS’ lead announcer for Southeastern Conference college football since 2016, when he replaced the retiring Verne Lundquist to work alongside Gary Danielson.
