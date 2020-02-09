The St. Louis Battlehawks won their XFL opener Sunday night, and the postgame locker room celebration was popular on social media.
Victories taste better with SELTZER.— St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) February 10, 2020
Let’s take a look inside the @budlight seltzer lounge with @nickfitz07 & @Taylor_Heinicke! 😂😂#ClearedToEngage x #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/lNTfvetaJh
In the video, former Collins Hill star and NFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke wildly chugs two beers moments after fellow quarterback Nick Fitzgerald shotgunned beer from a can in the Bud Light Seltzer Lounge.
This weekend was the first of the new XFL, the pro football league backed by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and his Alpha Entertainment, LLC.
Heinicke, 26, was on NFL rosters with the Vikings, Texans and Panthers from 2015-18, playing in seven games with one start as a quarterback. Nelson, his St. Louis teammate, has played in 24 games — the 29-year-old defensive back had stints with the Browns, Cardinals, Texans and Jets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.