Collins Hill hosted its inaugural Taylor Heinicke Collins Hill Football Golf Tournament at Bear’s Best as a fundraiser for the high school program, and used the event to toast the Eagles’ most accomplished football alum by retiring his high school number.
The Eagles presented Heinicke, a quarterback with the NFL's Washington Football Team, with his high school jersey in a large frame during a post-golf reception.
To view video of the event and an interview with Heinicke, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.