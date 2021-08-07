urgent VIDEO: Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins talks upcoming season By Kate Sullivan Staff Correspondent Aug 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jul 21, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coach Geoff Collins speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Jim Dedmon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins spoke with the media Friday ahead of the 2021 season. To view the video on YouTube, click this LINK. 