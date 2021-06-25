The 2021 Gwinnett County Swim League season is a special one for Evergreen Eels coach Cathy Ruffing, who is celebrating her 40th season as a swim coach.
In addition to coaching the summer league, Ruffing is an assistant coach for Parkview High School's swimming and diving team and is a para-pro at Mountain Park Elementary.
