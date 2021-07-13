Dacula grad Alex Armah, a fullback for the New Orleans Saints, was the star attraction Monday at his alma mater.
Armah, friends and Dacula coaches hosted the Alex Armah Dacula All-Pro Football Camp for youngsters in the community.
For a video from the camp and an interview with Armah, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.