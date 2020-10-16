MOUNT AIRY — Both Victor Venn and Gabe Ervin Jr. topped the 100-yard rushing mark Friday night in Buford’s 44-7 win at Habersham Central in Region 8-AAAAAA football.
Venn carried 15 times for 124 yards and a score, and Ervin had 18 rushes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Wolves (4-1, 2-0 region) pull away after leading just 10-0 at halftime.
Ervin’s 11-yard TD run in the first quarter gave Buford an early lead, then Alejandro Mata made a 34-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
Venn’s 3-yard TD run extended the lead in the third quarter, but Habersham (3-3, 1-1) answered with a 62-yard TD run from quarterback Joshua Pickett, a Duke commit.
Dylan Wittke threw a 24-yard TD pass to C.J. Clinkscales and Ashton Daniels passed for an 11-yard TD to Peyton Rinker as Buford built the lead up to 31-7 after three quarters.
Wittke’s 18-yard TD run and Ervin’s 1-yard TD run in the fourth closed the scoring. Wittke was 4 of 8 passing for 51 yards and a TD, in addition to rushing for 56 yards and a score.
