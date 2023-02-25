It would seem that once Georgia State right-hander Ryan Watson completes his college eligibility this spring, he’s got a bright future ahead of him — in or out of baseball.
The former all-county pitcher from North Gwinnett hopes to pursue a professional career, but if baseball doesn’t work out, he’ll always have his education to fall back on. The fifth-year senior already has a bachelor’s degree in business management and is now studying for a master’s degree in economics.
“I’m not quite sure what I want to do, but with what I’ve been able to do and what I can accomplish in this master’s program, I can do whatever I set my mind to,” said Watson. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”
The 6-foot-3, 204-pound Watson got his final collegiate season off to a good start on Feb. 17 against Cincinnati, earning the start and pitching five innings with two hits, one run, one walk and seven strikeouts as the Panthers defeated the Bearcats 12-2.
It is expected that Watson will be Georgia State’s Friday night starting pitcher this season, a coveted spot for Sun Belt Conference games. He started again Friday, going three scoreless innings with two strikeouts against Brown before weather halted play.
“It’s always exciting to have your team kind of look up to you for that first game of the weekend, just because you’re going to set the tone,” he said. “And that’s what I want to do every Friday — set the tone for the weekend because we’re looking to win a series every single weekend.”
Given his flexibility and willingness to be a team player, Watson — who will turn 24 in April — will no doubt be a strong contributor to any organization in baseball or business. He’s moved between starting and relieving during his Georgia State career and with 13 career victories and 12 career saves, he’s the team’s active leader in both categories.
“It’s definitely an adjustment, but nothing I can’t handle,” he said. “Last year I was in the bullpen the majority of the time because of what we had personnel-wise, and this year it’s changed. I’m really ready for whatever the coaches need.”
As a freshman, Watson made 19 appearances (all but one out of the bullpen) and went 6-5 with one save. In his sophomore season (which was shortened by the COVID pandemic), he was the Panthers’ Saturday starter and had a 2-1 record with a 5.95 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings.
In 2021, he returned to the bullpen and went 4-4 with two saves, a 6.64 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings, and last year he posted a team-high nine saves with a 1-4 record, a 4.38 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 innings.
“What I’ve been able to accomplish … has been pretty good, maybe not up to my expectations in some years, because some years I had hype to get drafted and that unfortunately hasn’t happened,” he said. “That would be another accomplishment I can look forward to. I would say everything has been up to par and I couldn’t have asked for a better four years … and we’ll see how this year goes.”
Watson assented that going from a high school starter to a college reliever was a difficult challenge but time proved to be his ally.
“It was tough to get used to the warm-up, getting into a rhythm, at the beginning,” he said. “I came out of the bullpen my freshman year and I adjusted pretty quickly. And getting that rhythm down my freshman year helped me last year to know what to do in certain situations.”
There is no doubt that Watson would like to get a chance to pitch in the pros.
“Any chance I can get would be amazing,” he said. “I’m not certain about the draft because of my age right now, but any free agent opportunity I would (pursue) because that’s something I’ve wanted to do all my life.”
After hosting Brown during the last weekend of February, Georgia State will play at Alabama State in Montgomery on Feb. 28, at Presbyterian in Clinton, S.C., March 3-5 and will host Kennesaw State on Tuesday, March 7.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Hebron Christian and Carver-Atlanta girls basketball in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs on Feb. 24, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Hebron Christian vs. Carver-Atlanta Girls Basketball, Class AAA Playoffs, Second Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.