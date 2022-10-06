The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that the ECHL ice hockey team has re-signed veteran forward Mike Pelech for the 2022-23 season. Pelech is the 18th player to sign with Atlanta for the upcoming campaign.
"Mike is undoubtedly an ECHL Hall of Famer," said Gladiators president Jerry James. "He means a lot to our group of guys, and he makes a huge impact on the ice."
Pelech, 33, will be entering his 14th professional season and his second with the Gladiators. Last year with Atlanta, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound center amassed 36 points (11G-25A) in 46 games before sustaining a season-ending upper-body injury on Feb. 12.
First appearing with the Ontario Reign in 2009, Pelech has skated in 813 ECHL games with 11 different teams. The Toronto, Ontario native could very well become the new all-time leader in ECHL games played this season after leapfrogging ECHL Hall of Famer and Gladiators legend Cam Brown for second place during the 2021-22 campaign. He needs to skate in 47 games this season to overtake another former Gladiator, Sam Ftorek, for the top spot.
"We're happy to have him back," Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle said. "We need the veterans to lead our young kids and Mike is a big part of that. He's a big body and a great faceoff guy that can play a 200-foot game. He's a perfect fit in our group."
Pelech has compiled 611 points (190G-421A) over the course of his ECHL career. His 421 helpers rank third all-time in ECHL history, and he needs 40 more to pass Chris Valicevic for the second all-time spot.
"I'm excited to be a part of this team and build off last season," said Pelech.
