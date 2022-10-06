The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that the ECHL ice hockey team has re-signed veteran forward Mike Pelech for the 2022-23 season. Pelech is the 18th player to sign with Atlanta for the upcoming campaign.

"Mike is undoubtedly an ECHL Hall of Famer," said Gladiators president Jerry James. "He means a lot to our group of guys, and he makes a huge impact on the ice."

Recommended for you