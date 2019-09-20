The Georgia Swarm announced the signing Friday of forward Jordan Hall to a one-year contract.
The University of Delaware alum’s return provides the Swarm with another dangerous left-handed weapon.
“We are all very pleased to welcome Jordan Hall back to the Swarm,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “His contributions on and off the floor were a big part of our successes in the past, and the players and staff are excited to have him back wearing the Swarm uniform.”
Hall, 35, was on the Swarm for the 2017 and 2017-18 seasons. The Philadelphia Wings selected him in the third round of the 2018 NLL Expansion Draft, along with Kiel Matisz.
“I’m sad to say goodbye to a great team and organization like the Wings, but I’m extremely excited to be back with the much of the same team from our last championship and the newer Swarm players,” Hall said. “I’m looking forward to the 2019-20 season.”
The Swarm originally traded for Hall in the offseason before the 2017 season, sending three draft picks to the New England Black Wolves in exchange. Hall produced the second-best season of his career, finishing 2017 with 80 points (20G, 60A) and 70 loose balls.
The Swarm won their first world championship that same year, and the Philadelphia native was named the recipient of the 2017 NLL Sportsmanship Award.
Hall was featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays in 2018 after his no-look, between-the-legs goal against the Buffalo Bandits.
In 28 regular season games with the Swarm, Hall recorded 112 points (34G, 78A), 108 loose balls, and eight caused turnovers. During the postseason, Hall produced 19 points (12G, 7A) and 20 loose balls in five games.
Listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds, Hall was selected first overall by the defunct New York Titans in 2007. He was named to the 2008 NLL All-Rookie Team and was a two-time member of the NLL All-Pro Second Team in 2009 and 2010.
In 181 regular season games, Hall has 715 points (238G, 477A), 938 loose balls, and 46 caused turnovers. Across 21 postseason contests, Hall posted 64 points (22G, 42A), 116 loose balls, and seven caused turnovers.
The deal is currently pending league approval.