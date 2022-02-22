Atlanta United announced Tuesday the signing of free agent forward Dom Dwyer through the end of the 2023 season with two additional club option years.
The 11-year MLS veteran brings over 200 career appearances and 83 career goals to the club after playing with Toronto FC, Orlando City SC and Sporting KC.
“Dom is a veteran striker who knows what it takes to win in this league,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He has fit into the group well in the time he has spent with us and will be an addition to our attacking group.”
Dwyer has been in MLS since 2012 when he made his debut for Sporting KC. The following season he scored his first career MLS goal and then had a breakout campaign in 2014. The Cuckfield, England-born striker scored 22 goals in 33 matches for Sporting KC, finishing second in the MLS Golden Boot race. Dwyer followed that up with seasons of 12 goals and 16 goals to give him three-straight double-digit goal seasons in Kansas City before a trade to Orlando in 2017.
In Orlando, Dwyer picked up where he left off scoring four goals and adding four assists in just 12 matches to close out the 2017 season. The striker tallied 20 goals and four assists in the two following seasons in Orlando. Dwyer suffered a season-ending injury in June 2020, which marked the end of his Orlando career. Last season, Dwyer played in 14 matches with six starts for Toronto. He has 209 career regular season appearances and has tallied 81 goals and 19 assists. Dwyer has also played in nine MLS Cup Playoff matches and scored twice.
Dwyer became eligible to play for the U.S. Men’s National Team in March 2017 and has made four career appearances, scoring in his first two caps with the national team later that summer.
The Dwyer File
Name: Dom Dwyer
Position: Forward
Height: 5-9
Birthdate: July 30, 1990 (31)
Birthplace: Cuckfield, England
Nationality: United States, England
Transaction: Atlanta United signs free agent forward Dom Dwyer to two-year contract on February 22, 2022.
2022 Atlanta United roster (as of Feb. 22, 2022)
Goalkeepers (4): Dylan Castanheira, Justin Garces, Brad Guzan, Bobby Shuttleworth
Defenders (11): Mikey Ambrose, George Campbell, Alex De John, Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson, Bryce Washington, Caleb Wiley
Midfielders (12): Thiago Almada, Osvaldo Alonso, Ezequiel Barco*, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic, Santiago Sosa, Tyler Wolff
Forwards (6): Luiz Araújo, Machop Chol, Jackson Conway, Dom Dwyer, Erik Lopez, Josef Martínez
