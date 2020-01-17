Atlanta United announced Friday the club has signed veteran defender Edgar Castillo.
The left back is a 13-year professional and a two-time champion of Liga MX where he played more than a decade before moving to MLS in 2018.
“Edgar is a veteran left back with experience in Liga MX, MLS and on the international level,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Few American players have been as successful in Mexico as Edgar has and we’re pleased to have added him to the roster.”
Castillo, 33, is a native of Las Cruces, New Mexico and began his professional career with Santos Laguna in 2006, later winning the Liga MX Clausura title in 2008. Following three years with Santos, he transferred to Club América in 2009. During his time with América, Castillo had loan spells with Tigres, San Luis, Puebla and Tijuana before he joined Xolos permanently in 2012. He won his second league title in 2012 with Tijuana and amassed 94 appearances over three years.
Castillo also played for Atlas from 2014-15 and Monterrey from 2015-19 where he lifted the Copa MX title in 2017. In Liga MX, he played 341 games across all competitions for eight different clubs.
He then joined Colorado Rapids on loan for the 2018 MLS season where he made 28 appearances, scored three goals and recorded five assists. Castillo signed with New England Revolution ahead of the 2019 season and made 20 appearances and had five assists.
Internationally, Castillo first represented the Mexican National Team in 2007 and 2008 where he made three friendly appearances. Under new FIFA regulations, he was allowed to make a one-time national team change and was cleared to play for the United States in 2009. Castillo has 18 appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team, including six World Cup Qualifying appearances.
