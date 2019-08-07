ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One night a trio of Atlanta Braves young prospects made their Triple-A debut, it was the veterans who came to the forefront for the Gwinnett Stripers in Wednesday night’s game with the Rochester Red Wings.
Pedro Florimon’s two-run triple highlighted a four-run, eighth-inning rally, while Lucas Duda had a good night at the plate in his first game with the team, and the Stripers held on in the ninth for a 4-3 victory at Frontier Field.
Duda, signed to a minor-league contract by the Braves earlier this week, was 2-for-3, as the Stripers (67-47) stayed 2 1/2 games ahead of Durham in the International League South Division despite managing just five hits on the night.
But two of those hits came in the eighth with Rochester leading 2-0, as Ryan LaMarre and Duda each drew a walk, with LaMarre eventually coming around to score on Andres Blanco’s RBI single, and Florimon brought home Duda and Blanco to put the Stripers up for good.
A.J. Minter then came out of the bullpen to strike out Alejandro De Aza with the potential tying and winning runs on base to lock down his third save of the season.
Chad Sobotka (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen in relief of Kyle Wright, who turned in his sixth straight quality start, allowing five hits and one earned run with six strikeouts over six innings.
The series concludes with the rubber game Thursday at 7:05 p.m., with right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-2, 5.31 ERA) getting the start for the Stripers against Rochester right-hander Griffin Jax.