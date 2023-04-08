20230329-JLS_2248.jpg

Gwinnett Stripers infielder Vaughn Grissom takes questions during Media Day at Coolray Field on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

 Jamie Spaar

NORFOLK, Va. – The Gwinnett Stripers received two hits each from Vaughn Grissom and Yolmer Sanchez, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Norfolk Tides racked up 19 hits in a 21-2 rout on a 45-degree Saturday night at Harbor Park.

Gwinnett pitchers allowed a club record 11 runs in the sixth inning.

