NORFOLK, Va. — The Gwinnett Stripers were held to just two hits by the combination of Norfolk pitchers Ryan Watson and Chris Vallimont in a 3-0 loss to the Tides on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.
It’s the first shutout loss of the season for the Stripers (2-4).
Left-hander Domingo Robles, making his Triple-A debut for the Stripers, surrendered just one run over 4.0 innings. That run proved enough to beat him, however, as Josh Lester’s bases-loaded RBI groundout scored Connor Norby for a 1-0 Tides (5-1) lead in the third. Norfolk tacked on two more runs against Grant Holmes in the fifth on two-out RBI singles by Hudson Haskin and Lewin Diaz.
Vaughn Grissom (1-for-4) and Hoy Park (1-for-2) had Gwinnett’s two hits, both singles. Robles (L, 0-1) scattered seven hits, walked none, and struck out seven. For the Tides, Watson (W, 1-0) yielded two hits over 5.0 innings and Vallimont (S, 1) fired 4.0 hitless frames to end the game.
Robles is just the second player to make his Triple-A debut for Gwinnett this season, joining Grissom (March 31 vs. Jacksonville). During his six-game hitting streak, Grissom is batting .400 (10-for-25) with two doubles, two triples, one home run, eight runs, four RBIs and two stolen bases.
Gwinnett plays again at Norfolk on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. Right-hander Nolan Kingham (0-0, 6.00 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 3.86 ERA) for the Tides.
