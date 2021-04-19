BUFORD — Dylan Lesko’s dominant pitching performance powered nationally ranked Buford to a 4-0 win over Grayson in non-region baseball on Monday.
Lesko, a Vanderbilt recruit, struck out 18 batters and gave up two hits in the win.
Buford (29-0) was led offensively by Stan Zagrodnik (2-for-3, RBI), Brant Baughcum (1-for-2), Nate Smith (one RBI), Riley Stanford (1-for-3), Lesko (1-for-3) and Ayden Digiacomo (1-for-2).
Grayson (22-5) got good pitching from Rayne Fry, Ryan Mahoney and Grady Bryant, a trio that combined to strike out four and allowed just three hits.
Henry Hunter had both of the Rams’ hits, including a double.
