DULUTH — Utah scored three power play goals and beat the floundering Atlanta Gladiators 5-2 on Tuesday at Infinite Energy Arena.
Not only did the Grizzlies cash in at a 50-percent clip with the man advantage, they equalized an early deficit with a short-handed tally. Utah had a four-game winning streak snapped by Allen at home Saturday, but got back on track in the first of three games down South.
These two teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday before the Grizzlies head to Greenville.
“We make too many stupid mistakes, take terrible penalties,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “We shoot it out of the rink (for delay of game), we take a slashing penalty in the neutral zone, holding in the offensive zone. And (Utah) is a pretty skilled team. You give them enough chances, they're going to score.”
Atlanta is 0-3-1-1 in its last five games and has lost touch with fourth-place Orlando. Both of the Gladiators' goals came on the power play. They pulled goaltender Callum Booth with 1:51 remaining in regulation, looking for two goals, and ceded an empty-netter instead.
“We'll see what team shows up tomorrow,” Pyle said. “We've got to get a lead and be able to keep it. I was glad we found a way to get the 1-0 lead. I thought we started really well and then we had the one shift we couldn't get out of our zone. They must have had pretty close to 12 shots on that shift.”
Miraculously, Atlanta led 1-0 after the first period.
After a good start with a handful of quality scoring chances and steady pressure on Utah goalie Mason McDonald, the Gladiators fell back in their old ways. They couldn't get the puck out of their own end for minutes at a time. The Grizzlies pounded away at Booth for most of the middle 10 minutes. Utah looked like it was on a perpetual power play — and actually had fewer opportunities with its one man advantage from 9:42 to 11:42.
“The other day, I showed them our PK (on video) and we were amazing at it,” Pyle said. “We would shut down everything. Then we get 5-on-5 and we can't do it.”
With less than five minutes on the clock, defenseman Joel Messner bolted over the Utah blue line on a breakaway. He was hauled down from behind and the Gladiators scored on the resulting power play.
Defenseman Zach Malatesta got a feed from the point and methodically worked his way in closer. Stick handling as he looked for a seam, Malatesta found it. His low shot beat McDonald blocker side for a 1-0 lead at 17:01.
“We get the lead then fight back into it 2-2 and give it away as fast as we can,” Pyle said. “We're soft on pucks. We have chances to clear it and whiff on it.”
Utah carried a 3-2 lead into intermission courtesy of its special teams.
The Grizzlies tied the game on a short-handed breakaway and went ahead on the power play. Booth foiled Utah on one 2-on-1 rush, but not the second at 6:22 of the second period.
Jamming away on their own power play, the Grizzlies took a 2-1 lead at 11:22.
Atlanta drew even, also with the man advantage, at 15:42 only to have a delay of game penalty prove costly. Griffen Molino had an empty net to fire the puck into with less than a minute on the clock. Booth was pulled out of position on the initial save and the Gladiators couldn't clear the rebound away.
Utah effectively closed the door, scoring once more on the power play, just 3:32 into the third. Captain Taylor Richart unloaded a Howitzer from up top and pushed the lead to 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.