The United States Tennis Association today announced that the organization’s Southern secant office, headquartered in Peachtree Corners, was awarded a USTA Wheelchair Tennis Grassroots grant.
USTA Southern was one of the 33 wheelchair tennis programs nationwide chosen for their support to promote and develop the growth of wheelchair tennis and use the sport to help build stronger, healthier communities.
The first USTA Wheelchair Tennis Grassroots grants were awarded in 2008 and since then, the USTA has given more than $650,000 to wheelchair tennis programs across the country.
Grant amounts were based on each program's existing budget, as well as the future programming needs of the organization. Recipients can use the award to support coaching, court time, equipment, recruitment and events including tournaments and camps.
“The USTA is proud to award these grants to deserving wheelchair tennis organizations in recognition of their commitment in promoting and growing the sport of wheelchair tennis,” said Joanne Wallen, the USTA’s director of adult competition. “These grants are a part of a continued effort to expand programs that support the wheelchair community through tennis and foster growth and success in players.”
