Transfer J.T. Daniels has been granted immediate eligibility at Georgia by the NCAA, the quarterback announced on Twitter.
Daniels transferred in May from Southern California to UGA.
“Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall,” Daniels wrote in a Tweet. “I will not comment on the waiver or transfer, but look forward to a great 2020 season with my teammates.”
Daniels threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2018, but injured his knee in the 2019 season opener. Kedon Slovis stepped in Daniels’ place in 2019 and had a record-breaking season.
Daniels is expected to battle Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, for the starting quarterback position this season. Georgia is looking to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm, who left a year early for the NFL Draft.
