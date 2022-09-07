Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Monday, September 5, 2022, Mercedes-Benz Stadium U.S.A.

Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims (10) runs against Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

 Jim Blackburn

If ever there was an absolute, must-win game against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent the second week of a season, this is it for Georgia Tech when it hosts Western Carolina on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets, who are coming off a 41-10 throttling by then-No. 4 Clemson, can’t afford to see their losing streak stretch to eight straight games if they are going to show any signs of improvement in Geoff Collins’ fourth year as head coach.

