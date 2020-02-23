Saturday night’s contest between the Georgia Swarm and Calgary Roughnecks was the most exciting game of the season for the Swarm, but it was also a microcosm of some of their issues in the first half of the season.
The Swarm fell 18-17 in overtime despite tying the game on six separate occasions in the fourth quarter. They were unable to get the critical stop they needed on defense in the closing minutes, and eventually 2019 NLL MVP Dane Dobbie punished them with the game-winning goal 100 seconds into overtime. It was the Swarm’s third home loss of the season, giving them an underwhelming 2-3 record at Infinite Energy Arena.
Overall for the season, they have a 5-4 mark that places them third in the crowded East Division standings. They’re trailing the 5-3 New England Black Wolves and 7-4 Philadelphia Wings, who will both visit Duluth in March.
The mediocre record has largely been due to inconsistent stretches of play, and that was true again on Saturday. Well before the defensive frailties in the fourth quarter, the Swarm had a very slow start, falling into a 6-2 hole that they couldn’t climb completely out of. Even in a win over the New York Riptide the prior week, the Swarm still didn’t play a complete game. They were up 11-3 after a great first half, but limped to a 14-9 win after a lackluster second half.
“That’s something we need to figure out,” Swarm starting goalie Mike Poulin said after the win over New York. “I don’t think we’ve had a whole 60 minutes yet this year. We’ve got to look at some film and figure out what’s been going on.”
It has been a trend, and it’s one that has kept the Swarm from building a lot of sustained success through the first half of the campaign. They started the season 2-0 thanks to wins over Rochester and Philadelphia, but quickly succumbed to a three-game losing streak as the calendar hit 2020. And in all of those games, it was one bad quarter that proved to be the difference.
First, they took a lead to the fourth quarter against the Colorado Mammoth before being outscored 5-1 over the final 15 minutes to lose. Then it was a bad start that cost them against Buffalo, trailing 9-2 in the first half. And finally in a road game against the Riptide, the Swarm coughed up a 10-6 fourth quarter lead on the way to an overtime loss.
“We’re not closing games out,” Poulin said. “Champions do that. The best teams in the league win by 10, they win by eight, they hold on to early leads."
But those three losses were followed up by a trio of wins that helped right the ship and show what this team is capable of. They beat both teams currently in front of them in the division standings on the road, wins that could prove to be vital down the stretch. That was followed up with the home win over New York, only for the momentum to be halted by Calgary.
It has been a Jekyll and Hyde first half, and that’s disappointing for a Swarm team that entered the season with huge expectations. That 5-4 record could easily look a lot better with three of the four losses coming in games where they either led or were tied in the fourth quarter.
“5-4 is not where we want to be,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said after the loss to Calgary. “It’s not where we expected to be. But as I say all the time, we own our record. We’ve done a lot of good things, but we have a lot of work to do.”
And right at the top of the list of things for Comeau’s team to work on is figuring out how to fix the inconsistency of the first nine games. It might be the difference between success and failure in the last nine.
“We’re a championship caliber team,” Poulin said. “I expect more of us and myself. The challenge is on.”
