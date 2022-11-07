Former head football coach Vince Dooley of the Bulldog football team after playing against the Crimson Tide from the University of Alabama, in the 2021 College Football Playoff Championship game, played at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, Ind.
The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, it was announced Monday.
The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum.
The service is open and free to the public. The clear bag policy will be in effect.
“Coach Dooley meant so much to this University and the Athens Community,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “This will be a tremendous opportunity to honor a man who meant the world to so many of us. Georgia Athletics wanted to give Bulldog fans a chance to pay tribute to Coach Dooley, and this is a great way to do that.”
Dooley passed away on Oct. 28, 2022 at the age of 90. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure (1979-2004).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.