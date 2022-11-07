Coach Vince Dooley

Former head football coach Vince Dooley of the Bulldog football team after playing against the Crimson Tide from the University of Alabama, in the 2021 College Football Playoff Championship game, played at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, Ind.

 Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications

The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, it was announced Monday.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum.

