Josh Brooks has been named the athletic director at the University of Georgia, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.
Brooks, who served recently as interim athletic director, will become the Bulldogs' 12th athletic director, following the retirement of Greg McGarity, who held the position for 10 years.
“From visionary and strategist to contract negotiator, fundraiser and champion for student-athletes — the modern-day athletic director must effectively wear many hats,” UGA president Jere W. Morehead said. “I am confident that Josh can wear all of these hats extraordinarily well, and I am excited to see our athletic program continue to evolve as one of the premier programs in the nation with him at the helm.”
Brooks joined the UGA staff in Dec. 2016 as executive associate director of athletics. He was promoted to UGA deputy athletic director in May 2018 and senior deputy athletic director in Jan. 2020.
“First, I want to thank President Morehead for giving me this incredible opportunity,” said Brooks. “This is a dream come true, and I am excited to get started. To everyone who supports and represents Georgia athletics — from our student-athletes, donors, and fans to our coaches, staff, and administrators — you are the heart and soul of the Bulldog Nation, and I am honored to lead an organization that means so much to all of us. As athletic director, you can expect me to be visible, to be connected and engaged, and to be tirelessly devoted to the success of our student-athletes.”
The search process was overseen by an 11-person advisory committee, led by Chairman and CEO of Synovus Kessel Stelling, with assistance from Michael Luthi, who leads the UGA Search Group, and Todd Turner, founder and president of Collegiate Sports Associates. Morehead and McGarity previously worked closely with Turner on the hiring of Tom Crean as the men’s basketball head coach.
“I want to thank the members of the advisory committee, particularly the committee chair, Kessel Stelling, for devoting much of their holiday season to carefully reviewing a large number of interested candidates who met my stated criteria,” said Morehead. “I also want to thank Michael Luthi, who provided excellent support to the committee, as well as Todd Turner, whose guidance was invaluable during the search process. I am pleased that, in the end, the committee was able to interview a highly qualified and diverse pool of candidates for this position.”
The athletic director position at UGA is responsible for leading the institution’s entire intercollegiate athletic program, which includes 21 NCAA Division I sports teams (9 men’s and 12 women’s) and operates an annual budget of more than $150 million. The athletic director reports directly to the President of the University and serves as a member of University Cabinet.
“Todd and Michael brought a number of highly-qualified candidates before the advisory committee,” said Stelling, who also serves as a member of both the University System of Georgia Board of Regents and the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors. “After an extensive evaluation process, the committee selected several top-tier candidates to interview. Following those interviews, we provided our perspectives on the qualifications of each to President Morehead, who conducted his interviews. I am delighted with the choice he has made.”
Morehead noted that Brooks will assume the role at a time when intercollegiate athletics is facing several major issues nationally.
“A number of critical issues are surrounding intercollegiate athletics right now — from name, likeness, and image to governance to COVID-19,” said Morehead, who serves in several key governance roles in athletics, including vice chair of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Board of Directors and vice president of the Southeastern Conference. “Over time, I will expect Josh not only to lead the UGA athletic department but also to become a leading contributor to the national conversations shaping the future of intercollegiate athletics.”
Brooks previously served as deputy athletics director at the University of Louisiana Monroe from 2015-2016. He also held positions as director of athletics at Millsaps College (2014-2015) and assistant and associate director of athletics for internal operations at UGA during his first tenure in Athens (2012-2014).
A native of Hammond, La., Brooks graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology and completed a master’s degree in sport management from UGA. He and his wife Lillie have three sons, James, Jackson and Davis.
Darrice Griffin will succeed Brooks as the senior deputy director of athletics. Griffin is currently serving as interim senior deputy director of athletics. A native of Seagraves, Texas, Griffin joined the Georgia athletics staff in Dec. 2017 as deputy director of administration. She previously held administrative roles at the University of Massachusetts, where she was senior woman administrator from 2015-2017, and at Columbia University, where she was associate athletics director for intercollegiate sports programs from 2012-2015.
