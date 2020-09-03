The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced a partnership Thursday with Atlanta Falcons running back and former Bulldog standout Todd Gurley.
Within the partnership, Gurley will be involved in a variety of aspects of on-and-off campus activities to meaningfully connect with the school, its students and alumni. Gurley will serve as a mentor and featured speaker for student-athletes on topics such as social justice, creating value beyond sport, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.
“Athens is my second home, and playing for the Falcons will allow me to spend more time there,” said Gurley. “UGA fans embraced me as a young man, and that support has stayed with me throughout my time in the NFL. I am looking forward to getting to know the students and alumni, and making a difference in the community that has meant so much to me.”
Gurley’s Make A Difference Every Day (M.A.D.E.) Foundation, which supports youth by focusing on their physical, social, and educational health, will also host events for the local Athens community, and will partner with The Georgia Bulldog Club for philanthropic donor events.
As an initial activation, M.A.D.E. will participate in the “Dawgs for Pups” campaign which will assist in raising funds to help provide internet access to kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the Athens-Clarke County School District. Donations raised will aim to provide digital learning opportunities for over 1,000 families and approximately 2,500 students in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Todd is an outstanding ambassador for our program,” said UGA senior deputy director of athletics Josh Brooks. “Now that he’s in our backyard, we’re excited to engage Todd in several areas. This partnership will not only create meaningful programming for our student-athletes, but also impact our local community.”
Gurley was a star student-athlete at UGA from 2012-14, earning all-SEC honors in both 2012 and 2013, and rushing for 3,285 yards and 36 touchdowns over 30 games played. He is entering his sixth season in the NFL as a running back and his first with the Atlanta Falcons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.