The University of Georgia finished with 11 medals — including three golds — at the Tokyo Olympics that concluded on Sunday.
Current and former student-athletes from Georgia claimed three gold, two silver and six bronze medals during the Games in swimming and athletics.
Georgia additionally had representatives in the Olympics in women’s tennis, women’s diving and men’s golf. All told, Georgia had 27 athletes, one coach and one administrator representing 12 nations in the Games.
The 11 medals put Georgia at No. 23 in the world, tied with Czech Republic and Denmark. The United States topped the Olympics with 113 overall and 39 gold medals.
In swimming, Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland went 1-2 for the United States in the 400-meter individual medley. Kalisz’s gold was the first for a Georgia male in an individual event in program history.
Allison Schmitt picked up a silver and a bronze as a member of Team USA’s 800- and 400-meter freestyle relays, respectively. Schmitt, who appeared in her fourth Olympics, owns a Georgia-best 10 medals, including four golds.
American Hali Flickinger earned bronze medals in the 200-meter butterfly and the 400-meter individual medley. Olivia Smoliga picked up a bronze on the U.S. 400-meter freestyle relay.
In athletics, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas earned her second consecutive gold medal in the 400-meter dash.
Lynna Irby earned a gold medal on the United States’ 1,600-meter relay, and she teamed with former Newton star Elija Godwin to secure a bronze medal on the mixed 1,600-meter relay.
The 2024 Olympics will take place in Paris, France.
