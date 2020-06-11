Already one of North Georgia’s top softball pitchers in recent memory, former North Gwinnett star Kylee Smith earned her latest award in the classroom.
The Suwanee native was announced as the CoSIDA Academic All-America® of the Year award winner for Division II softball. The senior was also named to the Academic All-America® First Team.
Smith becomes the first softball player in school history to win the award. She is the fifth player in school history to win the award with the last coming in 2013.
"We are extremely excited and proud of Kylee," said head softball coach Mike Davenport. "She exemplifies what it truly means to be a student-athlete at the highest level not only on the field of play but in the classroom and off the field. She is a consummate professional in her approach to her academic career as she is in all areas of her life. To have a player receive an 'of the year' award for either their athletic achievement or their academic achievement is something special, but to have a player in your program receive both during their career is quite an honor. Kylee has left her mark on the North Georgia softball program thus far and we are excited to see what her final chapter brings in 2021."
