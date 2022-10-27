MMA: UFC Fight Night-Austin-Emmett vs Kattar

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Josh Emmett (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) in the featherweight main event fight during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

 Scott Wachter

Following last weekend’s massive UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns home to Las Vegas and the UFC for an underrated card with a unique mix of veterans and top prospects.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the title picture in the featherweight division will become clearer as No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar looks to make a statement versus No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen. Kattar has long been known as one of the best pure boxers in the UFC. The Boston native enters Saturday looking to rebound from a narrow decision loss to fellow top contender Josh Emmett back in June at UFC Fight Night Austin. Despite his most recent loss, he is still firmly in the featherweight title picture along with Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez. With 11 knockouts in his 23 victories, as well as an average of five significant strike limit landed per minute, the “Boston finisher” is still as dangerous as ever.

