Following last weekend’s massive UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns home to Las Vegas and the UFC for an underrated card with a unique mix of veterans and top prospects.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the title picture in the featherweight division will become clearer as No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar looks to make a statement versus No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen. Kattar has long been known as one of the best pure boxers in the UFC. The Boston native enters Saturday looking to rebound from a narrow decision loss to fellow top contender Josh Emmett back in June at UFC Fight Night Austin. Despite his most recent loss, he is still firmly in the featherweight title picture along with Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez. With 11 knockouts in his 23 victories, as well as an average of five significant strike limit landed per minute, the “Boston finisher” is still as dangerous as ever.
At 18-1 overall, Allen looks to move one step closer towards becoming the third Englishman in UFC history to become a champion, alongside UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and current undisputed UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Since entering the UFC in 2015, the now 28-year-old Allen has been surging up the rankings on an 11-fight win streak. During his win streak, Allen has earned wins over tough competition including Dan Hooker and Sodiq Yusuff. Despite earning six of his 18 wins by knockout, look for Allen to use his wrestling and submission prowess today in an effort to negate the elite striking of Kattar and pass his toughest test to date.
During his career, Allen has earned four victories by submission. Allen’s wrestling has always been a big part of his game. The Englishman averages more than one takedown per fight. One could assume UFC featherweight champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will be watching Saturday’s high stakes main event. In his media availability last week at UFC 280, Volkanovski gave his thoughts on the bout between Kattar and Allen. Volkanovski believes a “Big win by either man can make them title contenders.”
Expect both Kattar and Allen to both be aggressive in looking for the finish by any means necessary. Kattar told ufc.com, “I’m not trying to go to the fourth or fifth round, but if it gets there, that’s somewhere (Allen) hasn’t been. We’ll see. It’s definitely uncharted territory for him.” Can Allen handle the pressure of his first main event? Or will Kattar close the show early. We will find out when the octagon door locks Saturday night.
In the co-main event, the action stays in the welterweight division as veterans Tim Means and Max Pain Griffin square off looking to propel themselves back into the top 15. After three consecutive wins, Means suffered a setback losing to Kevin Holland in Holland’s welterweight debut at UFC Fight Night Austin. The savvy veteran, means possesses a well-rounded skillset earning 19 knockouts and five submissions throughout his career. The 38-year-old Means, will be in search of his 33rd career victory when he steps in the octagon Saturday night.
Griffin impressed with a three-fight win streak of his own highlighted by a win over former UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit. Griffin would however have his win streak snapped by Neil Magny in a decision loss at UFC Columbus in March. Griffin will look to use his heavy hands to get back into the one column Saturday night in an intriguing clash between veterans.
On the main card at heavyweight, it’s a battle of experience versus youth as former baseball player Waldo Cortez-Acosta makes his UFC debut against veteran Jared Vanderaa after impressing with a knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series. Out of the Dominican Republic, Cortes-Acosta is no stranger to throwing fastballs on the diamond as a pitcher. At 7-0 with four knockouts, the 31-year-old is still throwing fastballs, only the target is not the catcher’s mitt. Cortez-Acosta’s target is now his opponent’s face. Entering Saturday, Vanderaa’s job is on the line. Recently, the 30-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alum has struggled mightily, going 1-5 in his last six octagon appearances including losses to legends Andrei and Arlovski. This fight is interesting on multiple levels, can Vanderaa still compete at the top level of mixed martial arts? Or will Cortes-Actosta’s early success translate to the UFC?
The main card sprinkle of local flavor as the Ultimate Fighter season 29 competitor and American Top Team-Lawrenceville product Tresean Gore searches for his first UFC win versus fellow middleweight prospect Josh Fremd.
On the Ultimate Fighter, Gore succeeded showcasing his raw power and athleticism, reaching the finale before having to pull out of the fight with Bryan Battle due to a torn meniscus. Gore has struggled in his first two octagon appearances, getting beaten to the punch by Bryan Battle, and knocked out by a vicious right hand from Cody Brundage. Despite the two early losses to begin his UFC tenure, Gore has the potential to be successful in the UFC, at just 28 years old, Saturday night will be another tough test for Gore. Gore, at his media availability this week seemed extremely motivated to have success.
“I have always wanted to be somebody," Gore said. "Even when I was in the ghetto, I would always see people around me selling dope, carrying guns. I never wanted to do any of that. I wanted to be somebody that stood out."
As the former Legacy Fighting Alliance contender Fremd makes his UFC debut after winning two out of his last three fights, bringing the Pennsylvania native’s record to 9-3 overall. This fight is an intriguing matchup between two middleweight prospects vying for their first UFC victory.
The main card opener at light heavyweight featuring veterans Dustin Jacoby and Khalil Roundtree Junior has considerable fight of the night potential. After a difficult first stint with the company, Jacoby has been excellent in his return, amassing a 6-0-1 record with two knockouts. Currently ranked at No. 13 in the light heavyweight rankings, a win could vault Jacoby into the top 10. A spot in the rankings may not be too far in the future for Roundtree either, the “war horse” has been victorious in two out of his last three fights, including a knockout of Karl Roberson via a body kick. Look for this fight to be a standup war, with Roundtree using his thunderous leg kicks as Roundtree goes for his third consecutive win.
One could argue that the featured prelim in the middleweight division between Phill Hawes and Roman Dolidze should have been placed on the main card. Hawes possesses a special blend talent, mixing division one wrestling skills with devastating knockout power. Hawes, a former Iowa State wrestler has built a 12-3 record in his first 15 MMA fights, including a 4-1 mark in the UFC. Out of the country of Georgia, Dolidze has shown a proficiency in all areas of mixed martial arts with five knockouts and three submissions. With a 10-1 overall record, Dolidze made waves with his first-round knockout of Kyle Daukaus via a devastating knee to the head of Daukaus in his last octagon appearance in June at UFC Fight Night Austin. With both men having excellent wrestling, expect this fight to come down to striking. The winner of this fight will likely see their name in the middleweight top 15 next week.
On the prelims at heavyweight, the ageless wonder Andrei Arlovski will make his 39th walk to the UFC octagon with history in his sights as he faces Marco Rogerio De Lima. At age 43, the former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski seems to be getting better with age. The “pitbull” has won four out of his last five fights. In that stretch, Arlowski’s only loss came at the hands of Tom Aspinall in February 2021. For Arlovski, the loss to Aspinall has aged remarkably well with the Englishman currently ranked number six in the heavyweight rankings. Saturday night the legend Andrei will look to chase down history and tie Jim Miller for the most wins in UFC history at 24 wins.
The local flavor of Saturday’s card continues in the flyweight division as Covington native and Eastside High grad Cody Durden returns to the octagon to face former Legacy Fighting Alliance flyweight champion Carlos Mota, as this fight was thrown together on very short notice. All of Saturday’s fast paced 11-fight card can be seen on ESPN plus. The action begins with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET and continues with the main card at 7 p.m. ET.
