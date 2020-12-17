If Wesleyan can keep Friday’s Class A Private semifinal football game with Prince Avenue Christian close, its players and coaches feel confident as they ride a current wave of tight postseason victories.
That said, staying within striking distance of Prince Avenue is a major chore.
Aside from a 38-31 loss at Rabun County in Game 2, the Wolverines have scored 41 or more points in every game while stacking up lopsided wins. In the playoffs, they defeated Hebron 63-28 and Darlington 42-6 before rolling to a 38-0 win in the quarterfinals against five-time defending state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian.
Among the 2020 victories by Prince Avenue (11-1) is a 52-26 win at Wesleyan (11-2) on Oct. 2. The previous result and a talented roster headlined by Georgia signee Brock Vandagriff at quarterback make host Wesleyan the clear underdog in the Final Four.
“We’re going to go take our shot,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said. “We’re not going to play with any fear. We’re not going to hesitate to be aggressive or to break on balls or to take shots offensively. We’re not going to play this game afraid of the mistakes we might make or afraid of their potential. We’ve got nothing to lose. Nobody outside of our locker room thinks we have a chance and I certainly understand why.”
Unlike some of Prince Avenue’s foes, the Wolves know what they are up against. The two teams have played four times previously since 2018 and Wesleyan’s only win in those four came in the 2019 regular season.
Underdog status is nothing new, either. Wesleyan was a major underdog in last year’s state championship game against ELCA, and led 6-0 at halftime before the Chargers pulled away in the second half for a 33-13 win.
“We’ve never been afraid of anybody in in the playoffs,” Pridgen said. “We weren’t afraid of ELCA in the playoffs last year when everybody thought we’d lose by 100.”
Pridgen also knows his team must play much better than it did in October against Prince Avenue. He wasn’t discouraged by his offense’s overall performance that night — it scored 26 points — but it did lose a fumble at the Prince Avenue 1-yard line that could have been a touchdown and it missed a field goal. Those 10 points certainly would have helped.
However, the defense and special teams units must play better to limit the opportunities of Vandagriff, who has thrown for 3,638 yards and 41 TDs (with a 70.8 completion percentage) and has rushed for 390 yards and 15 more scores. He has two 1,000-yard receivers in Logan Johnson (63 catches for 1,102 yards, 18 TDs) and Zac Dyer (53 catches for 1,091 yards, nine TDs), as well as running back Landon Owens (1,013 rushing yards, 14 TDs).
Vandagriff rushed for four TDs against Wesleyan in October, but didn’t have a TD pass. He also got a big boost from his special teams units.
“What frustrated me the most — I thought on defense we played OK, we missed a couple of tackles and assignments — was I just thought we had a breakdown on special teams,” Pridgen said. “They blocked a punt for a touchdown. They ran back a kick for a touchdown. We screwed up a kickoff return and gave them a very short field. You can’t do that against anyone, especially someone like Prince.”
The Wolves must be solid in that area while its defense — led by Tanner Bivins (89 tackles, 22 for losses, seven sacks) and J.D. Chipman (117 tackles, five sacks) — deals with the offense and Vandagriff, the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 14 player overall in the nation in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
“There’s no mystery. Brock Vandagriff is the best high school quarterback I’ve ever seen and I’ve been around long enough to see some really good ones,” Pridgen said. “That includes (former Auburn quarterback) Nick Marshall and others. With confidence, I can say he is the best high school quarterback I’ve ever seen. And he’s got an incredible supporting cast around him.”
Though Ryan Rose has thrown for 2,074 yards and 13 TDs, Wesleyan leans just as heavily on the ground game in a balanced offense. Griffin Caldwell leads the way with 1,387 rushing yards and 17 TDs. Both were effective in a quarterfinal win at Savannah Christian with Rose completing 14 of 17 passes for 165 yards and two scores, and Caldwell rushing for 126 yards and a TD.
It was the third straight nail-biter in the playoffs for the Wolves, who keep finding ways to win close games.
“I love the guts. I love the grit, that’s the word I’ve been using a lot this week,” Pridgen said. “Our kids have a lot of grit. They don’t ever quit. They don’t ever stop fighting.”
Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines (8-A Private)
Coach: Greg Vandagriff
Record: 11-1
Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 38-0
Wesleyan Wolves (5-A Private)
Coach: Franklin Pridgen
Record: 11-2
Last week: Beat Savannah Christian 21-17
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Prince Avenue won 52-26 on Oct. 2
Location: Wesleyan School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.