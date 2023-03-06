After pushing past the barrier that tripped up every previous boys basketball team in school history, Providence Christian took it one step farther last weekend.

The Storm defeated Model 59-49 in the Class AA semifinals on Saturday, and earned a spot in Thursday’s 3 p.m. state championship game against Westside-Augusta at the Macon Centreplex. The performance continued a season-long underdog story for a program that lost considerable talent off its 2021-22 team, but continues to rack up victory after victory.

