After pushing past the barrier that tripped up every previous boys basketball team in school history, Providence Christian took it one step farther last weekend.
The Storm defeated Model 59-49 in the Class AA semifinals on Saturday, and earned a spot in Thursday’s 3 p.m. state championship game against Westside-Augusta at the Macon Centreplex. The performance continued a season-long underdog story for a program that lost considerable talent off its 2021-22 team, but continues to rack up victory after victory.
The run to the state finals — the program’s best teams in the past only reached the Elite Eight — has surprised basketball fans around the state, as well as those within the program.
“We had a good summer and we knew we had some really special chemistry and we knew we loved being with these guys and they were just such a joy,” Providence boys coach Joey Thacker said. “After the (Final Four) game, the coaches were eating, and I never thought it would result in this. But down the stretch, it got more and more (real). We had a couple of tough things happen to us during the regular season and it really brought out the best part of who we were.”
One of those bonding times came in the Region 8-AA Tournament, which ended with Providence’s first region title in 13 years. Rather than commute daily to the region tourney, the team stayed near host Union County because it was a two-hour drive from Lilburn.
“Being together up in the mountains, we started to appreciate what we had even more,” Thacker said.
Providence now sits at 27-4 and is in the state finals despite graduation taking several key contributors from last season’s 19-9 team, which made the second round of state. Among those losses were two players now with college basketball programs — 6-foot-8 Tony Carpio at The Citadel and Chance Thacker at Gardner-Webb.
A revamped lineup this season has built off of the previous success.
“It really speaks to what makes our team special,” Joey Thacker said. “We have good players and what shocks people, we guard. Our connectivity is by far the best I’ve ever coached. Back from when I coached in Ohio and in Georgia, they are by far the most connected. … It’s just who they are. They have that underdog mentality. They’re younger brothers, folks that have been overlooked elsewhere and have a desire to be a part of something bigger than themselves. We know who we are and who we represent. Our goal is to be that every last minute of basketball we have left.”
The Storm’s state playoff run featured victories over Rockmart (89-51), North Cobb Christian (78-74) and Spencer (84-70) in the first three rounds. All three of those games were played at the Lilburn private school’s gym.
“I would put our Elite Eight game atmosphere up against anybody in the state,” Joey Thacker said. “It was so special. Then we get to (the semifinals) and our student body’s to the top of their section and I look behind me and there’s a sea of red, alumni from 15, 20 years ago in the stands crying, just excited.”
Despite its underdog status, Providence still features a talented lineup. Teams don’t get to the state finals without it.
In the win over Model in the semifinals, Devin McClain had 17 points and nine rebounds, Thomas Malcolm had 14 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals and Region 8-AA Player of the Year Samuel Thacker had 10 points, six assists and four rebounds. Those three were joined on the all-region team by teammates Kamron Carryl and Chandler Dunn.
Samuel Thacker had 26 points in the quarterfinal victory over Spencer, Carryl scored 18, Malcolm scored 16 and McClain had 15 points and 14 rebounds. In each playoff round, and throughout the season, Providence has displayed its most visible strength.
“We’re one of the best shooting teams in the state,” said Joey Thacker, the 8-AA Coach of the Year. “We have made over 310 threes on the year. Samuel has made 115 at about 48, 49 percent. Two kids have broken the school record for threes in a season. Samuel broke it and Devin broke it, too. It’s not just that we shoot it well, it’s how we move it and share. It’s all organic. We’re shooting 40 percent as a team, and we’re not taking bad shots.”
The winning formula gets its biggest challenge in the AA finals against reigning state champion Westside, the No. 1 team in AA. The Patriots (24-7) outlasted Columbia 55-52 in the Final Four in what was their first serious test of the state playoffs after routing Vidalia 77-32, Sumter County 82-49 and South Atlanta 82-49 in the first three rounds.
Khalon Hudson, a 6-6 wing, averages 19.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists to lead Westside along with a trio of guards, Jalexs Ewing (14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists), AuMauri Tillman (12.7 points, 4 rebounds, 2.8 assists) and Demarco Middleton (10.1 points, 6.4 assists).
“It’s going to be a big challenge, a big task,” Joey Thacker said. “They’re the returning champions and on a quest. Their athleticism will pose some problems for us, but we’ve played athletic teams. We beat Mill Creek at Mill Creek. We beat Spencer, a really athletic team. But we have respect for them and understand the task at hand. We know we’re probably the underdog in most people’s minds and that kind of fits who we are. We’re going to have to have our very best protect the rim game, our very best rebounding game and our very best protect the basketball game, all at the same time.”
