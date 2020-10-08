Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 3-0
Last week: Beat Burke County 55-28
Westminster Wildcats (5-AAA)
Coach: Gerry Romberg
Record: 2-0
Last week: Beat St. Pius 27-24
These two high school football teams share a lot of history over the past two decades, as well as sharing the commonality of being highly successful, private-school programs. Both are unbeaten this year with GAC owning victories over Denmark (20-0), Lovett (10-3) and Burke County (55-28) and Westminster winning close games with Pace Academy (7-3) and St. Pius (27-24).
Friday’s game is the 16th meeting between the teams since 2002, and several of the previous games have featured exciting finishes. GAC has won six of the last eight matchups — the only blemishes came in 2018, when Westminster beat the Spartans in the regular season and in the second round of the state playoffs.
GAC enters Friday coming off its best offensive performance of the season, thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Deymon Fleming, who was 13 of 16 passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Burke. He was hardly the only Spartan making plays, though.
Brooks Miller had five catches for 153 yards and TD, as well as a kickoff return TD, and Gannon Hearst had 15 carries for 66 yards and a TD, along with a 56-yard TD catch. Josh Williamson had a kickoff return TD and Thomas Lowman had two catches for 77 yards and a score. All of that was made possible by stellar play from the offensive line, led last week by the high grades of Wil Calhoun and Addison Nichols.
GAC’s defense also has excelled early in the season. Will Gary led the unit with 11 tackles last week, in addition to rushing for a TD on offense. Will Hardy added seven stops (and three catches for 43 yards and a TD on offense), Hudson Higgins had nine tackles and a sack, Joe Rose had eight tackles and Aidan Bailey made seven stops.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: GAC won 19-14 last year
Location: Westminster School
