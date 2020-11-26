Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Reggie Stancil
Record: 4-4
Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 40-3
Milton Eagles (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Clack
Record: 9-0
Last week: Beat Cherokee 41-29
A thrilling, comeback victory over Mountain View locked up a state playoff berth for Peachtree Ridge, which endured a midseason COVID-19 quarantine to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. It had a shot at the third seed last week, but got overwhelmed by Mill Creek.
That dropped the Lions into a tough first-round matchup Friday against one of Class AAAAAAA’s top football teams, unbeaten Milton. The Eagles, who won the state title in 2018, reached the second round last year, and already are past their eight-win 2019 season in their 9-0 start. They did lose one game on the field this year — 14-7 to Cedar Grove — but got that win back on a forfeit.
Despite COVID-19 taking two games, possible opportunities for victory, off the schedule, Peachtree Ridge has post four wins, its highest total since 2016.
Jakobe Bea and Brandon Cade continue to be offensive catalysts for the Lions, who have the benefit of a big, veteran offensive line.
The winner of this game meets Archer or Gainesville in next week’s second round.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Milton High School
