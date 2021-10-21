Unbeaten Mill Creek’s stacked football schedule is full of difficult matchups, and that includes Friday night’s final non-region game at Newton. The Rams, who own victories over McEachern and Parkview, are always talented and tough to play, particularly at home.
Another challenge for the second-ranked Hawks is staying focused on this week with a massive game on the schedule for next Friday, Oct. 29 against No. 1 Collins Hill in a game that will decide the Region 8-AAAAAAA title.
The Hawks, after a bye week for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Fall Break, were plenty focused in their return to action last Friday in a 56-0 win over rival Mountain View.
The defense continued to make plays, led by Josh Anglin’s school-record, 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown along with Jayvon Henderson’s 79-yard interception for a score. It was Henderson’s fourth interception and third pick-six of the season. Jamal Anderson and Zach Jollay each had an interception last week, while Caleb Downs had seven tackles.
Donovan Journey rushed 12 times for 167 yards and three TDs last week, and Joe Robinson had four carries for 37 yards and two scores as both backs took advantage of a big night from the offensive line, led by Canton Wilhoit (winning blocking grade, four pancake blocks) and Alfonso Garcia (winning blocking grade, two pancake blocks). Thurman Harris graded 88 percent on blocking and added a 16-yard TD catch.
