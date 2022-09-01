After a season-opening win over Shiloh, Mountain View’s football team fought through mistakes in last week’s loss at Gainesville. The Bears threw three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and had a blocked field goal returned for another score, in addition to nine penalties for 76 yards. The errors overshadowed a gutsy effort by the defense.
“It’s really disappointing,” Mountain View head coach John Poitevint said after the game. “We made a lot of mistakes. We turned the ball over again this week. It cost us two touchdowns. And we gave them another score in the kick game with the touchdown on the blocked field goal. So there’s 21 points right there. You just can’t do that (against) a good team. But we’ve got a good team. We’re going to rebound. We’ll go back to work and fix these things.”
Despite last week’s loss, the Mountain View defense got stellar play from Santana Banner (seven tackles, one caused fumble, one interception), Manny Gyamfi (four tackles, one for loss, one sack, two third-down stops) and A.J. Cheeks (one pass breakup, one third-down stop, one fumble recovery). Punter Jackson Smith put three kicks inside the 20-yard line and averaged 38 yards per punt.
While the offense was limited to 167 yards, one bright spot was wideout Eric Hart, who had four catches for 89 yards.
Mountain View looks to rebound against Lambert, which is off to a great start with convincing wins over Sequoyah (41-14) and Dawson County (49-6). The Longhorns returned to the state playoffs last season after a four-year absence.
