CUMMING – Lambert defeated the Duluth Wildcats 44-13 Friday night to continue its hot start to the football season.
The game did not get off to the best start for the Longhorns, as wide receiver Kojo Antwi fumbled the ball on the third play of scrimmage. Duluth recovered the fumble and on the very next play scored a touchdown on a 60-yard catch and run.
For the second week in a row, the Longhorns turned it over on their first drive. This Longhorn team is extremely disciplined though and just like last week the offense was able to recover from their early blunder.
A failed onside kick started the next Longhorn drive at the Duluth 45-yard line and quarterback James Tyre was ready to take advantage of the short field. The next play saw Tyre complete a 40-yard pass to receiver Bradley Gabriel; two plays later running back Ethan Terry would score the two-yard touchdown.
“We built these kids to not flinch,” said Lambert head coach Tommy Watson. “No matter what happens you’re gonna face adversity, so don’t flinch. Keep playing the game we coached you to play and everything will work out.”
Duluth would score a touchdown on their next drive, putting the pressure back on the Longhorn offense. The Longhorns did not flinch and began to show us just how dominant their rushing attack is.
Tyre and Terry traded off carries and get the Longhorns into the red zone, while Antwi was able to make for his fumble by taking a jet sweep into the end zone to tie the game. Tyre, Terry and Antwi combined for 253 yards rushing, while Terry and Antwi each scored another rushing touchdown in the second half.
The Longhorns were able to find success through the air to complement their dominant ground game. On the fourth Longhorn drive, Tyre found receiver Brandon Jones wide open for a beautiful 63-yard touchdown pass which put the Longhorns up 20-13.
Longhorn safety Darren Guy intercepted a pass on Duluth’s first drive of the second half and Tyre would capitalize by finding tight end Luke Logan for the 15-yard touchdown. Tyre had 151 yards passing the ball and seemed very comfortable running this Longhorn offense.
The Longhorn defense hadn’t given up any points, let alone a touchdown, in the last game, so it seemed the defense may have been in for a challenge. Duluth receivers generated a couple of big plays early on a stingy Longhorn secondary, but Watson and his coaching staff knew what to do.
“We made some adjustments in the way we were lining up our outside linebackers,” said Watson. “We spread our safeties out a bit more, and man those kids just took those adjustments and ran with it.”
Duluth did not score for the rest of the game and the Longhorns were able to generate two turnovers in the second half to help close out the game.
