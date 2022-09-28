New head coach Jonathan Gess has Hebron Christian’s football team 5-0 for the first time in school history, but the competition level and importance of the games ramp up Thursday night with a visit from Oconee County for the teams’ Region 8-AAA opener. The game moved up from Friday because of potentially bad weather from Hurricane Ian.
Thanks to the Georgia High School Association’s reclassification, Hebron is up two classifications from the Class A level where it has always competed. The Lions faced some comparable schools in non-region play (Chestatee from AAAA and Morgan County from AAA), but Oconee County, ranked fifth in AAA, figures to provide the biggest challenge to date.
Oconee’s only losses are to ranked AAAA teams (16-13 to North Oconee, 28-21 in overtime to Burke County). The Warriors lost some talented players off last year’s 10-win team, but plenty of talent is back, including four-star linebacker Whit Weeks, an LSU commit.
Hebron’s success has included big numbers from a prolific offense that averages 50 points, racking up 63, 48, 48, 35 and 56 points in its first five wins. Quarterback Gavin Hall is one of the state’s most productive players — he has thrown for 786 yards and 11 touchdowns, and has rushed for 1,086 yards and 13 TDs.
Freshman running back Devon Caldwell has stepped up lately with 55 carries for 224 yards and four scores, while four Hebron players have more than 100 receiving yards — J.T. Hornick (8-193-3), K.J. Thomas (8-135-2), Jake Redman (5-168-3) and Carrington Coombs (7-138-3).
