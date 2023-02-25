DACULA — It would be easy to look at the final score, 77-23, and feel like there were nothing but smiles and happiness coming from the Hebron Christian locker room after they dismantled Carver-Atlanta in the second round of the Class AAA girls basketball playoffs.
Head coach Jan Azar, saw things differently Friday night.
“We were really sloppy,” Azar said. “Too many turnovers, we've got to keep working. We played a little better in the second half.”
To Azar’s point, Hebron Christian (29-0) went out to a 4-0 lead on a pair of Ja’Kerra Butler lay ups in the first minute of the game. However, the Panthers (17-11) came back behind consecutive baskets by Jay Agochi and Sekya Smith to tie the game. Nicky Daniel rebounded a miss for the Lions and scored on the put back and after a Carver miss, Alanna Beckham scored on a lay up to make the score 8-4. The Panthers hung tough as Jayden Watts connected on a three-pointer to bring the visitors within a point, 8-7 mid way through the opening quarter.
The first shift then happened. The Hebron defense went into overdrive. Five straight baskets, a 10-0 run was only silenced by a Carver free throw in the waning seconds of the first quarter, which ended with the Lions leading 18-8.
Hebron put together a big scoring run to open the second quarter as Amiya Porter scored four points, Butler tallied three and Camryn Register added two in what turned out to be a 9-0 barrage that lifted the home side to a 27-8 lead. After a Carver free throw, Hebron put the pedal to the floor as they scored the next 13 points to increase it’s advantage to 40-9. Carver scored the last two points of the half to make the score 40-11. In the second quarter, Hebron out scored their opponents by a whopping 22-3 advantage.
Once the second half began, there were no comebacks left in the Panthers. Just a wake of Hebron players dribbling and cutting to the basket and connecting on long range jumpers when the ball was kicked out of the lane. At the end of the third, the Lions led 63-19.
For the game, Butler led Hebron with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Porter chipped in 20 points and five assists while Aubrey Beckham had eight points, six assists and five steals, Register had eight points and three steals and Nicky Daniel also scored eight.
Hebron will host Mary Persons for a second-round matchup next week.
“This team pushes itself pretty well in practice,” Azar said of her Elite Eight squad. “I haven’t looked at either of our two possible opponents yet, I don’t really do that (look ahead), it’s bad luck. We’ll get into that tomorrow when we see who won tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.