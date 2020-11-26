Franklin County Lions (8-AAA)
Coach: Paul Sutherland
Record: 7-2
Last week: Had a bye
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 9-0
Last week: Beat Redan 42-8
Greater Atlanta Christian wrapped up the Region 5-AAA championship before it stepped on the field for the regular-season finale, but it maintained a high level of play last week against Redan in a 42-8 victory. It capped a 9-0 regular season and kept the momentum going into Friday night’s Class AAA football playoffs opener at home against Franklin County.
“It was a great way to finish up an undefeated regular season and a region championship,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “We had a lot of different guys making plays. I’m proud of this team. It’s a true team, guys who care about each other and lift each other up.”
Deymon Fleming threw a touchdown pass and Josh Sharpe threw for two scores last Friday, while Brooks Miller had a TD catch and a TD run. Will Hardy and Will Gary also had scoring runs, and Christian Alvear caught a TD. Addison Nichols and Abdul Barrie had high blocking grades up front.
The Spartans’ defense was led by Royce Izundu (four tackles, one for loss, one sack), Wil Collins (three tackles, one for loss, one sack), Isaiah Lane (one sack, one tackle for loss) and Ford Hallock (one interception).
With a win, GAC will host a second-round game next week against the winner of North Hall and North Murray.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Greater Atlanta Christian School
