NORCROSS — Deymon Fleming accounted for three touchdowns, and Will Gary rushed for two scores Friday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 42-7 win over Douglass.
The Spartans (5-0, 2-0 Region 5-AAA), who face a showdown with Cedar Grove next week, also got a dominant performance from the defense.
“It was Homecoming night at GAC, a beautiful night to play and the guys played tough, physical football,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “I’m really proud of the way we played defensively. We played well up front offensively. It was another good win to go 2-0 in the region.”
The offensive line paved the way for three rushing TDs to kick off the scoring. Gary rushed for a 4-yard score, followed by TD runs of 18 and 3 yards from Fleming. Fleming then hit Brooks Miller for a 10-yard TD pass and a 28-0 halftime lead.
Marcus Wilson rushed for a 4-yard score and Gary had a 3-yard TD run in the second half.
