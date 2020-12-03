North Hall Trojans (7-AAA)
Coach: David Bishop
Record: 7-4
Last week: Beat North Murray 36-28
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 10-0
Last week: Beat Franklin County 37-7
Reclassification juggled up the Class AAA regions and split up GAC and North Hall, who were Region 7-AAA colleagues the previous four seasons. The Trojans didn’t have much luck in the series, losing to the Spartans each of the last four years — 45-21 in 2019, 21-0 in 2018, 56-6 in 2017 and 42-14 in 2016.
Run-heavy North Hall, led by back Clark Howell, had 370 yards on the ground in a first-round win over North Murray. Howell rushed for 232. Bishop told the Gainesville Times this week he tested positive for COVID-19, so he will miss the game. Stuart Cunningham and David Nichols will share head coaching responsibilities, Bishop said.
The Trojans face a GAC defense that hasn’t allowed points the past two weeks until a late score against the reserves. Aidan Bailey (eight tackles, six solos) and Saiku White (interception) led the Spartans defensively in the first round as Franklin County finished with 108 yards of offense.
The GAC offense spread the carries around to seven players last week, and none carried more than six times. Will Hardy rushed for two touchdowns, and Will Gary and Cardell Robinson rushed for one TD apiece. Deymon Fleming threw for 143 yards and a TD to Brooks Miller, who had four catches for 67 yards.
A victory guarantees GAC a home playoff game in the quarterfinals against the winner of Appling County and Upson-Lee.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: GAC won 45-21 last year
Location: Greater Atlanta Christian
