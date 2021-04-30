ATLANTA – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team closed out the regular season with an impressive 8-1 win Friday afternoon at Atlanta-based Emory University, a perennial NCAA Division III title contender.
The Grizzlies (19-0) played their first road match of the spring season.
GGC won the last two doubles matches to grab an early 2-1 advantage. The freshmen duo of Ale Ferrer and Iryna Lysykh won on the No. 3 court by capturing the tiebreaker, 7-3. That came after junior Maria Genovese and freshman Eva Siska teamed for an 8-4 victory in the No. 2 match.
That doubles point would be the only one that the visitors would surrender in the match as they won all six singles matches, with four of them going the distance. Ferrer had a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at No. 5 singles before freshman Liza Velykorodna gave the team a 4-1 lead with a 6-2, 6-1 victory on the No. 6 court.
On the No. 1 court, Genovese rallied after dropping the opening set 6-1 to win the last two by 6-3, 6-4 scores. That provided the match’s clinching fifth point.
Then, freshman Selina Pichler followed had a three-set victory at No. 3 singles 6-7 (4), 6-2, 1-0 (4) and Lysykh split the first two sets on the No. 4 court by 6-1 scores before winning the deciding third set 6-2. Sophomore Tereza Koplova rounded out GGC’s winners with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 come-from-behind victory on the No. 2 court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.