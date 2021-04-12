LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team picked up its 16th straight win for the 2021 spring season with a 6-1 victory against No. 21 Reinhardt University on Monday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (16-0) have won 35 straight matches since the 2019 campaign.
GGC took the match’s doubles point with victories on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts. Freshman Ale Ferrer teamed with classmate Iryna Lysykh for a 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles. Another 6-1 triumph came from sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshman Selina Pichler to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead.
In singles play, the Grizzlies grabbed a 2-1 lead following a 6-0, 6-1 triumph by Ferrer on the No. 5 court. Koplova extended the lead to 3-1 by winning 12 of the 13 games at No. 2 singles.
GGC won the last three matches of the afternoon as Lysykh earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory on the No. 4 court, freshman Marta Maestro recorded a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 6, and Pichler won by 6-1, 6-2 scores at No. 3 singles.
Reinhardt (6-6) picked up its lone point with a retirement during a match on the No. 1 singles court.
