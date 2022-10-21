There were two major tests Gainesville head football coach Josh Niblett wanted to see if his team could pass in its Region 8-AAAAAA game against Shiloh.
He was looking to see if the No. 5 Red Elephants could win by focusing primarily on the run on offense, and whether they could keep up with the kind of speed that the host Generals possess.
They passed both tests in a 34-7 victory Friday night at Shiloh Community Stadium.
“We did what we had to do to in the football game,” Niblett said after the Red Elephants (8-0, 3-0) officially locked down a Class AAAAAA state playoff berth and set up a showdown with North Forsyth for the region title next week at City Park Stadium. “I thought our kids played extremely physical. Coming into an environment … on the road, (Shiloh was) very good. They’re explosive on offense and very athletic on defense. Watching them on tape, they’re one or two plays away from being probably with only one loss. So our kids knew that coming in.
“I’m proud of our kids. There was a time in when we had to get together and get our composure back, and we did that. I was proud of how our kids handled themselves in the second half.”
Yes, Baxter Wright and the Gainesville (8-0, 4-0) passing game had their moments, with the former finishing 16 of 20 for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
However, it was Naim Cheeks had the run that did a lot of heavy lifting in Friday’s win.
The Red Elephants ran 45 plays on the ground to just 20 through the air, with Cheeks accounting for 22 of those carries and grinding out 157 of those yards with three scores to lead an effort in which Gainesville amassed 272 rushing yards.
“I think coming into the game, we knew there was going to be opportunities in the game to run the football,” Niblett said. “I thought we did a good job on the inside. There were a couple times when we missed a couple of blocks, but I thought we tried to win the run totals in the box, and I thought our guys did a good job with that.”
Meanwhile, the defense was able to withstand Shiloh’s outstanding team speed, which the Generals (3-5, 2-2) did get a chance to show off on occasion, finishing with 283 yards of total offense, 228 of which came from the arm of Jeremiah Harden.
The first half was filled with plenty of offensive yardage (336 for Gainesville and 207 for Shiloh), penalty yardage (132 combined for the two teams) and turnovers (three for Shiloh and one for Gainesville).
Cheeks, who did the of the heavy lifting for his team with 178 of his 212 total yards for the game in the opening 24 minutes, got the Red Elephants off to a great start by running for 49 of the required 58 yards on a four-play drive.
That figure included the final 10 for a touchdown that gave Gainesville a 7-0 lead just 1:45 after the opening kickoff.
The score stayed that way late into the opening frame despite a Zyrion Harrison interception and 16-yard return to give Gainesville the ball at the Shiloh 34, thanks to a strong fourth-down stop by the Generals defense.
It looked like Shiloh might tie the game when Harden connected a slant pass that looked like Shakeem Hopkins might take to the house.
But Elias Ballard ran up from behind and punched the ball out at the 10-yard line, and Carmelo Byrd corralled the loose ball in the end zone for a touchback with 4:05 left in the quarter.
Gainesville turned that turnover into points when Wright hit Darius Cannon in stride down the left sideline for a 53-yard TD pass to extend the Red Elephants’ lead to 14-0 with 3:14 left in the opening frame.
Shiloh then returned the favor in strange turnovers when it looked like Cheeks was about to add to the lead by taking a screen pass from Wright and snaking his way through the Generals’ defense.
But like Hopkins, the Red Elephants’ running back had the ball punched out from behind, in this case by Shiloh’s Brice Pollock, at the 1-yard line before he crossed the goal line, and the ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback.
Shiloh’s offense then responded with a 12-play, 80-yard drive, with Harden lofting a fade pass to the left corner of the end zone, and Myles Smith with a nice diving catch for a 9-yard score to pull the Generals to within 14-7 with 5:50 left in the first half. Smith finished with a game-high eight catches for 112 yards.
But Gainesville answered with its next possession with an 80-yard drove of its own, with Cheeks capping the eight-play march with a 4-yard TD run with 3:43 left to send the Red Elephants into intermission with a 20-7 lead.
The Red Elephants then essentially put the game away by opening the second half with a 14-play, 78-yard drive that drained 6:26 off the clock and ended with Cheeks’ third touchdown of the game, a 2-yard dive that extended the lead to 27-7 with 5:27 left in the third quarter.
It was too much for Shiloh to recover thanks in no small part to three first-half turnovers and 10 overall penalties worth 82 yards.
“We’re so young … that kids are going to make mistakes sometimes,” Generals coach Tino Ierulli said. “We’ve got so many weapons on offense, but we’re just making stupid, careless mistakes. The penalties kill us. It’s as simple as that.”
Wright applied the finishing touch when he hooked up with Tre Reece on a 27-yard scoring strike to extend the lead to 34-7 with 9:43 to play.”
