Football games with Colquitt County can get sideways in a hurry, as its opponents have found out in the first two rounds of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Packers jumped on Brookwood quickly in a 49-3 first-round win, and while Walton had a better showing last week, its upset hopes fell apart when an 80-yard touchdown run and an interception for a TD in the third quarter turned a 7-6 game into an eventual 35-12 win.
Third-ranked Norcross hopes to avoid similar pitfalls Friday night when it hosts No. 2 Colquitt in a hyped quarterfinal featuring two unbeaten teams and a statewide GPB Sports broadcast.
“We’ve just got to play like we play,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said. “They’re coming in and they’re hot. They’ve got an unbelievably fast defense, and offensively they do things to get their skill people the ball. We’ve just got to continue to play great defense. In big games, defense is what’s going to win you the big games. Offensively, we just can’t turn the ball over. They’re a very opportunistic defense. Last week they returned three interceptions for touchdowns against Walton and I don’t know how many throughout the year they have. But they’re very opportunistic on defense and special teams. We have to manage that part of the game and offensively we’ve got to continue to run the ball well.
“(Quarterback) Mason (Kaplan) and our receivers, we can throw it if we have to and we will to even things out a bit. We’ve just got to continue what we’ve been doing since Archer on and clean up the penalties and things like that if we want to win a big game.”
Barring an upset by West Forsyth in the opposite quarterfinal, the winner of the big Norcross-Colquitt game likely will see nationally ranked Grayson in next week’s semifinals. Before any focus turns to Grayson, the Region 1-AAAAAAA champion Packers (9-0) and the 7-AAAAAAA champion Blue Devils (12-0) have to survive one of the biggest, if not the biggest, matchup statewide in the quarterfinals.
The teams have played three times in less than a decade with Norcross winning the first two in the 2012 and 2013 semifinals on the way to back-to-back state championships. Colquitt won the most recent meeting in the 2017 Corky Kell Classic at Georgia State. All three of those games were close, and another tight game Friday wouldn’t be a surprise.
Norcross entered the season with less hype than Colquitt and without a state ranking, and close wins over Hillgrove (30-21) and East Coweta (28-14) didn’t launch the Blue Devils up rapidly in the polls. But they have played only one really close game since the first two — a 23-20, double-overtime win over Mill Creek on Oct. 23.
They have rushed for almost 3,000 yards at 6.8 per carry with Jahni Clarke (941 yards, 14 TDs), Kaleb Jackson (703 yards, eight TDs) and Michael Porter (515 yards, seven TDs) sharing the load. Quarterback Mason Kaplan (2,103 passing yards, 63.8 completion percentage, 26 TDs, four INTs) and Trey Goodman (38 catches, 767 yards, 11 TDs) have led the way in the passing game.
The offense piled up almost 500 yards in last week’s win over Roswell, including 402 on the ground.
The defense was paced last week by Jalen Garner (12 tackles, one for loss, three quarterback hurries), Zakye Barker (11 tackles, three for losses, one QB hurry), Jarren Shaw (five tackles, two for losses, one QB hurry), Kamren Lark (four tackles, two for losses, one QB hurry), Zion Alexander (three solo tackles, three pass breakups) and Bryghton Peters (two solo tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups).
Colquitt has played of late without quarterback Xavier Williams, but Zach Touchton has been outstanding as his replacement. Touchton has gone 29-for-42 passing for 455 yards and six TDs since Williams was hurt, though he was a modest 8 of 16 for 126 yards and an interception against Walton. The Packers rushed 146 yards, but their defense was the difference maker, allowing 94 rushing yards and 130 passing yards while intercepting four passes.
Colquitt County Packers (1-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Justin Rogers
Record: 9-0
Last week: Beat Walton 35-12
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 12-0
Last week: Beat Roswell 40-20
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: GPB
Last meeting: Colquitt won 20-17 in 2017 Corky Kell Classic
Location: Norcross High School
