SUWANEE — Senior defensive back Aaron Horton jumped a route on Alpharetta's first play from scrimmage and set the table for Collins Hill's 42-0 shutout win Friday night in Suwanee.
Just before kickoff, the Eagles' public address announcer mentioned the football program's new No. 1 ranking. Then worried that it was a jinx to talk about it.
It was not. Horton gobbled up the interception and the offense wasted no time digging in.
"One of the things I always preach to these kids is the opening two series of (each half) are the most important," head coach Lenny Gregory said. "We were able to get a turnover there, which was huge.
"It was nice to see us punch it in and take advantage of the opportunity."
Missouri-bound quarterback Sam Horn connected with Cameron Pedro on a 16-yard swing pass to score 21 seconds into the game.
The defense stepped up again on the next series when Alpharetta opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from its own 29. The defenders ate up the Raiders on the attempt and gave the offense another short field.
"I'm just proud of our defense and the job my coordinator Drew Swick (a Collins Hill grad) is doing," Gregory said. "That's two shutouts in a row and he's got these kids read to go. They're locked in and ready to play four downs."
Five plays later, Horn found Chase Nash on a slant and the sophomore jaunted six yards into the end zone at 9:03.
The Eagles (5-0) carved out a 14-0 lead on six plays and kept feeding for a 30-0 halftime lead.
Penalties negated a number of big plays, though.
"There were two touchdowns called back," Gregory said. "It's unfortunate we made those mistakes and we're going to address them. Every week we just have to improve. I think we were better this week than we were last week. There were no personal fouls this week.
"We'll get it cleaned up. Some of it is just being aggressive and I can handle that."
Collins Hill was 3-for-3 on scoring drives when Horn lofted a 4-yard pass to Travis Hunter in the corner of the end zone at 4:21. Hunter was Horn's go-to man a week ago in a shutout of Rome and did finish with the most receiving yards — 56 — on Friday. Nash was right there with five catches for 52 yards.
Horn was 18 of 24 for 191 yards and touchdowns to four different players.
"Last year we were a little bit one-dimensional," Gregory said. "Now we can run the ball and we've got different receivers to throw it to so it gives Sam a lot of options."
The Eagles were finally forced to punt on their fourth series, but Isaac Bonacci's well-placed kick was downed on the 1 by Luke Thomas. The first snap went through Guthrie's legs and out the back of the end zone for a safety and a 24-0 margin.
Pedro ran for Collins Hill's final TD of the half, scoring on a slick 26-yard reverse with the help of a block from Horn.
Alpharetta (1-4) didn't cross midfield until its final drive of the half, getting to the Collins Hill 8. Consecutive sacks of junior QB Ben Guthrie backed the Raiders up and a 39-yard field goal attempt was blocked by senior Christian Harris.
"Our kids play hard and they play physical and they don't want people to score on them," Gregory said. "They take a lot of pride in it. We practice red-zone defense where we're backed up and our kids are used to that competitive nature."
Horn capped his night with a 16-yard strike to Spenser Anderson with 2:57 left in the third quarter for a 36-0 lead.
Collins Hill fed senior Jaylon Harris for a steady diet of run plays which chewed up the fourth-quarter clock. Harris had a game-high 59 yards on eight carries down the stretch. His efforts set up senior Coby Rogers to punch in a four-yard TD in the final 90 seconds.
Gregory emphasized his 1-0 mantra after the win.
"What we preach is stay humble and stay focused on getting better each week," he said. "We don't talk about rankings. All that stuff, it's for the birds. We're proud of where we are as a program. We've come a long way. I think everybody in the world is trying to tell our kids how good they are and all it does is put a bullseye right on our backs. But we know we're going to get everybody's best game and we prepare that way."
COLLINS HILL 42, ALPHARETTA 0
Alpharetta 0 0 0 0 — 0
Collins Hill 24 6 6 6 — 42
First Quarter
Collins Hill: Sam Horn 16 pass to Cameron Pedro (Isaac Bonacci kick) 11:39
Collins Hill: Horn 6 pass to Chase Nash (Bonacci kick) 9;03
Collins Hill: Horn 4 pass to Travis Hunter (Dion Crawford conversion) 4:21
Collins Hill: Safety, 0:15
Second Quarter
Collins Hill: Pedro 26 run (conversion failed) 10:22
Third Quarter
Collins Hill: Horn 16 pass to Spenser Anderson (conversion failed) 2:57
Fourth Quarter
Collins Hill: Coby Rogers 4 run (kick failed) 1:12
